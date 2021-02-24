ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

'Multiple leg injuries': Tiger Woods removed from car crash by 'jaws of life'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

By Nikhila Natarajan

New York, Feb 24 (IANS) Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering multiple leg injuries in a car crash at around 7 a.m. in California.

Woods had to be removed from his mangled vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. County authorities are calling the accident and single vehicle “rollover”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The extent of Woods’ injuries are not yet known but television visuals of the crash site show his car slammed into a wooded area. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said. Woods has been admitted into Harborview Hospital.

Around noon on the US West Coast, investigators were on the scene piecing together clues from the debris at the crash site. The entire front portion of the car looks demolished, from pictures coming in from Rancho Palos Verdes, California – where the accident happened. Tiger Woods recently had a fifth surgery on his back and was golfing over the last few days in the local area.

(Nikhila Natarajan can be reached at [email protected])

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

int/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMicrosoft CEO for global rules on data safety, privacy
Next articleTiger Woods in hospital after California car crash
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Tiger Woods in hospital after California car crash

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Nikhila NatarajanNew York, Feb 24 (IANS) Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital after his car crashed in what the...
Read more
Sports

Glade One Masters golf: Seasoned Dharma, Patel take opening lead

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 23 (IANS) seasoned M Dharma of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad-based rookie Anshul Patel took the honours on the opening day of the maiden...
Read more
Sports

Glade One Golf Resort to stage a unique format golf event

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Glade One Golf Resort have joined hands to launch a new...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa launches community app for fans

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Johannesburg, Feb 23 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday launched an exciting new digital community application dedicated for fans from South Africa and...

Tiger Woods in hospital after California car crash

Being old friends, we trust each other: Kohli on Ishant Sharma

T20 Challenge: Simelane replaces injured Phehlukwayo for Dolphins

Suresh Raina to 'captain' Uttar Pradesh Dabbangs in music league

I-League: Mohammedans' Suraj nets injury-time winner vs Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021