Mumbai City FC rope in experienced striker Igor Angulo

Adv.

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC on Friday signed 37-year-old Spanish striker Igor Angulo on a one-year contract.

The experienced striker was one of the vital cogs for fellow ISL club FC Goa, helping them to the playoffs in the 2020/21 season. He scored 14 goals in 21 games to bag the Golden Boot award in his debut ISL campaign.

Before coming to India, Angulo plied his trade for four seasons in the Polish Ekstraklasa, Poland’s top-flight football league with Gornik Zabrze. He emerged among the top two goal scorers in three consecutive seasons and had also won the Golden Boot in the 2018/19 season, having scored 24 goals. During his time in Poland, Angulo played 154 matches and scored 88 goals.

Adv.

The Spanish striker, who started his career with Athletic Bilbao in Spain, has experience of playing in several other countries like France, Cyprus and Greece.

“It’s an honour to join the champions Mumbai City and to be a part of a club that has grand ambitions and wants to fight for titles. I have spent one season in India so far and my experience of the ISL has been incredible. But my focus remains on what I set out to do everywhere I’ve played — I want to win the league.

“We have a massive season ahead of us. It will be an honour to defend both our trophies and represent India in the AFC Champions League and I’m ready for the challenge,” he said.

Adv.

Head coach, Sergio Lobera said, “Igor is a veteran campaigner and a class act on and off the field. We’ve seen his goalscoring prowess in the previous seasons and how dangerous he can be for the opposition. He is someone who will bring a lot of valuable experience along with his skill and we are confident he can help us and bring the best out of the players playing alongside him.”

–IANS

akm/