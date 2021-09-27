Mumbai City FC sign goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have signed up goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz on a three-year contract until May 2024, the franchise announced on Monday. The 21-year-old, a product of AIFF Elite Academy, joins the defending ISL champions from FC Goa.

Nawaz secured a move to FC Goa in 2018, where he featured for the club’s reserve team in the I-League 2nd Division and was later handed his first team debut during the 2018-19 campaign, the club informed in a release on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Having played an instrumental role in the FC Goa’s successful campaigns in 2018-19 and 2019-20, winning the Super Cup and the League Winners’ Shield, the 21-year-old custodian became a pivotal member of Gaurs’ set up. He recorded as many as nine cleansheets in 33 appearances in his first two seasons with the Goan side.

The Manipur-born player, who represented India at the 2016 BRICS U-17 tournament, made 10 appearances for FC Goa in the 2020-21 season in their run to the semi-finals.

- Advertisement -

Mohammad Nawaz said: “I would like to thank Mumbai City FC for showing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to play at a club that wants to win games and win trophies. I had a chance to speak to many of my friends who are now my teammates and they spoke highly of the great culture at the club. I’m looking forward to getting started on this exciting journey with my new family and achieve great things along the way.”

–IANS

- Advertisement -

bsk