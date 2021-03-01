ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai Indians announce partnership with DHL

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday announced its partnership with DHL Express. The international express service provider has joined MI as a principal sponsor and official logistics partner ahead of the 2021 season of the IPL.

This is DHL Express’s first cricket sponsorship. It has previously been involved with Rugby Sevens Series, ESL One, MotoGP and Formula 1 along with being involved with Premier League giants Manchester United.

“We are delighted to partner with global brand DHL Express. The combination of DHL Express’ international market network, and Mumbai Indians’ global fan following, brings in a unique dimension to our partner association programme, allowing both brands to leverage its vast consumer interface,” said an MI spokesperson.

“Globally, DHL supports some of the world’s largest and most popular sports formats — from football to rugby, Formula One and even e-sports. Today marks our foray into another crowd favourite, T20 Cricket. Cricket is a game that is well-loved and followed with ardent devotion in India, and many nations across the world. It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to come on board as a Principal Sponsor and Official Logistics Partner for Mumbai Indians,” said DHL Express India Senior VP and MD RS Subramanian.

–IANS

rkm/pgh

