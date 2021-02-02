Mumbai look to get back to winning ways against Kerala (Match Preview 81)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bambolim (Goa), Feb 2 (IANS) Mumbai City FC will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai’s 12-game unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 2-1 to NorthEast United in their last match. It was only their second defeat of the campaign, with the previous loss also coming against NorthEast United in the opening match of the season in November.

The result also made it one win for Mumbai in their last four matches. They will, however, be encouraged by their record against Kerala Blasters. In their last five meetings, Kerala have failed to register a single win against Mumbai, losing three and drawing the other two.

Kerala have also struggled to beat teams led by Mumbai head coach Sergio Lobera. The former FC Goa coach enjoys his best success rate against Kerala, against whom he has won six matches and drawn one. In their previous outing, Kerala squandered a two-goal lead to go down 3-2 against ATK Mohun Bagan, with some controversial decisions going against the team.

–IANS

rkm/bg