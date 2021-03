Mumbai women chase Nagaland target in four balls

ADVERTISEMENT

Indore, March 17 (IANS) Mumbai captain and pace bowler Sayali Satghare took 7 wickets for 5 runs to help her side bowl Nagaland out for 17 while Veda Krishnamurthy scored a century in Karnataka’s 86-run win over Tamil Nadu in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy on Wednesday.

Satghare’s spell helped Mumbai dismiss Nagaland in 17.4 overs for 17. Mumbai chased the target in just four balls.

Krishamurthy scored 103 and S Shubha 60 as Karnataka made 294 for 6 after electing to bat. In reply, Tamil Nadu could score just 208 in 48.3 overs as Arshi Choudhary’s 96-run knock went in vain. Shylaja Sundar made 56. This was Karnataka’s third win from as many matches.

In another game, Delhi scored 332 in a massive 285-run win over Meghalaya with the help of Shweta Sehrawat’s 118 and an unbeaten knock of 93 from Neha Tanwar.

Vidharbha beat Himachal while Kerala and Madhya Pradesh registered wins against Punjab and Baroda respectively.

In Plate group matches in Bengaluru, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram and Bihar registered wins.

Group D, Indore

Nagaland 17/10 in 17.4 overs (Sayali Satghare 7/5) lost to Mumbai 20/0 in 0.4 overs (Esha Oza 13*) by ten wickets

Kerala 216/10 in 48.4 overs (Minnu Mani 72, Shani T 50; Kanika Ahuja 4/38) beat Punjab 149/9 in 50 overs (B N Meena 50*; Jipsa V Joseph 2/24, Aleena Surendran 2/27) by 67 runs

Madhya Pradesh 220/6 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 66, Tamanna Nigam 49; J Mohite 2/65) beat Baroda 122/10 in 42.4 overs ( Anushka Sharma 3/18, Nikita Singh 2/21) by 98 runs

Group E, Chennai

Vidarbha 165/9 in 50 overs (Bharti Fulmali 67; Sushmita Kumari 4/16) beat Himachal 140 in 45.3 overs (Tanuja Kanwer 30; N T Kohale 4/19) by 25 runs

Karnataka 294/6 in 50 overs (Veda Krishnamurthy 103, S Shubha 60; K N Ramyashri 2/47) beat Tamil Nadu 208 in 48.3 overs (Arshi Choudhary 96, Shylaja Sundar 56) by 86 runs

Delhi 332/2 in 50 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 118, Neha Tanwar 93) beat Meghalaya 47 in 31.5 overs by 285 runs

Plate, Bengaluru

Jammu & Kashmir 268/5 in 50 overs (Sarla Devi 89, Rudrakshi Chib 57; S Ligu 2/50) beat Arunachal Pradesh 111/9 in 50 overs (B Ritu 56; Rubia Syed 2/11) by 157 runs

Mizoram 178/9 in 50 overs (Prajakta S 61; Shristi Rai 2/25) beat Sikkim 174/7 in 50 overs (Rinki Rajak 80 not out; Buley Ruchita 3/26) by four runs

Manipur 168/5 in 50 overs (Linthoingambi Rajkumari 62*) lost to Bihar 172/1 in 40.4 overs (Vishalakshi 81 not out, Shruti 56 not out) by nine wickets.

–IANS

