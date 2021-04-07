Munich hopes to host Euro 2020 games with fans in stadium

Adv.

Munich, April 6 (IANS) Munich is optimistic it can stage Euro 2020 matches this summer with fans inside the stadium despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The month-long tournament kicks off on June 11 and the German football federation (DFB) is discussing various scenarios regarding possible entry of fans.

“The German football federation and the host city of Munich continue to plan for UEFA Euro 2020 with various scenarios regarding possible spectators in the stadium. Accordingly, the documents will now also be submitted,” a top Munich official said on Tuesday.

Munich will host three group stage games and a quarter-final match at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, reports DPA.

“It’s certainly conceivable and desirable that spectators can be in the stadium for the four games in Munich,” said the official.

Earlier this week, Europe’s football-governing body, UEFA, had said that the 12 host cities — including Munich — had submitted their concepts for hosting the matches.

“We set April 7 as a deadline, so it’s pleasing that all cities have already responded positively,” UEFA tournament director Martin Kallen had said at the beginning of the week.

Meanwhile, the Italian government has taken a decision to throw open Rome’s Olympic Stadium gates to the public for Euro matches.

–IANS

akm/kh