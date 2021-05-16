Murder case: Court issues NBW against Oly medallist wrestler Sushil

Adv.

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, on the run after his name surfaced in the murder case of a former international wrestler this month in Delhi, could face more trouble after a Delhi court on Saturday issued a nonbailable warrant (NBW) against him.

“Since Kumar was untraceable, the Delhi Police on Saturday approached the local court to get a NBW issued, and it was approved,” a source told IANS.

On Monday, Delhi Police had issued a look out notice against Kumar. “A lookout notice has been issued for Kumar,” Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West Delhi) had said.

Adv.

Sushil, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place. Former international Greco Roman wrestler Sagar Dhankar, 23, died on May 4 after a group of wrestlers allegedly beat him up at the stadium.

“Delhi Police has recorded the statements of the victims recovering in a local hospital, and they have made allegations against Kumar. We sent our team to his house but he was not found,” Sidhu had said.

Although Dhankar had been training at Chhattrasal Stadium since 2014, his roots were in Sonepat, Haryana. “He represented India in several sub-junior and junior international events. For the past two years Dhankar wasn’t competing in tournaments as he was injured,” said a wrestling coach.

Adv.

–IANS

nns/qma