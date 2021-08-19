HomeWorldSports

Must visit Ayodhya, you'll feel proud: PM Modi to Sindhu's Korean coach

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner PV Sindhu’s South-Korean coach Park Tae-sang to visit Ayodhya.

While interacting with India’s Olympic heroes over breakfast on Monday, PM Modi highlighted the historical bond between South Korea and India, sharing how first lady Kim Jung-sook had visited Ayodhya in 2018.

“There is a special relationship between Ayodhya and South Korea. The first lady of South Korea had come to India to attend a function as a special guest. You must visit Ayodhya and you must know what the history is. You will feel proud,” PM Modi told Park Tae-sang.

According to a PIB statement earlier, Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection through Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who travelled to Korea in 48 CE and married Korean King Suro. Kim Jung-Sook had attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya in November 2018.

Further, coach Tae-sang told PM that his wife was shocked to know that he will be meeting the Prime Minister of India. After this, PM Modi asked the photographer to click a picture of the two of them together.

— IANS

