My job is to bat, not be bothered by all-rounder's tag: Chahar

Adv.

Colombo, July 22 (IANS) Indian pace bowler Deepak Chahar, who hit an unbeaten 69 to help India win the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, has said that he is not too concerned with the tag of all-rounder or selection to the T20 World Cup squad but he will continue to keep working hard on his batting as he usually does.

“Whether people consider me an all-rounder or not, it doesn’t matter. But the batsman playing in front of me, he should have the confidence that I can support him. If I bat in a situation like this (in second ODI when India were needed 83 with four wickets in hand) again, then it is very important to know that this batsman can help me and win the match,” said Chahar speaking to the media during a virtual interaction.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/