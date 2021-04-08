Adv.
NADA reiterates India's stand on doping to world body

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) reiterated India’s stand of zero tolerance for doping to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Wednesday.

Navin Agarwal, director-general of NADA, emphasised on NADA’s commitment to making sports free of doping during an online interaction with Witold Banka, the WADA president and Olivier Niggli, the WADA director-general.

Despite lockdown in 2020, NADA initiated online education programme to improve anti-doping awareness in the country. NADA had also conducted webinar on anti-doping and sports science too.

In 2020, NADA had carried out 1250 dope tests in 35 sports disciplines, including track and field. NADA had also conducted 831 in-competition tests targeting Olympics hopefuls.

Last month, WADA president Banka had also appreciated India’s contribution to anti-doping scientific research and investigation.

—IANS

nns/kh

