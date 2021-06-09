Nagar allotted Paralympic Games quota place

Adv.

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Krishna Nagar, a para badminton player from Jaipur in Rajasthan, was allotted Paralympic Games quota place in men’s singles short stature 6 (MS SH 6) category on Monday by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

“It is a big achievement for me. I have been training hard for the past one year and earning a ticket for the Tokyo Paralympic Games is like a dream come true,” the 22-year-old Nagar told IANS from Lucknow.

Nagar, winner of bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games, said he will continue to train hard to achieve good results in Japan.

“I am attending a camp in Lucknow. The facilities are good in the camp and I hope rigorous training sessions in coming weeks would further polish my skills,” he said.

Para-badminton players Tarun (SL 4) and Pramod Bhagat (SL 3) have also qualified for Paralympics in their respective groups.

Last month, para-badminton player Palak Kohli had also qualified for Tokyo Paralympics Games starting August 24.

Palak, 18, will pair with veteran badminton player Parul Parmar in women’s doubles event SL3-SU5 category for the Paralympic Games.

–IANS

nns/kh