Nanavati elected as a bureau member of world swimming body

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Virendra Nanavati, veteran sports administrator and former general secretary of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), was on Saturday elected as one of the bureau members of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) at its General Congress in Doha.

Nanavati, 79, has been elected for four years, from 2021 to 2025. FINA elected 16 bureau members from across the globe.

Nanavati is also the vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association and has been actively involved in SFI activities for four decades.

Earlier, Nanavati has served was as the vice-chairman of FINA Masters Committee and vice-chairman of FINA Technical Swimming Committee.

Kuwait’s Husain Al-Musallam was the only candidate for the post of president was dulyelected in that position.

–IANS

