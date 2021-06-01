Adv.
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

By Glamsham Bureau
Paris, May 31 (IANS) World No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan on Monday withdrew from the French Open over her stand to not to speak to the media due to her mental health.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialise mental health or use the term lightly,” said Naomi in statement.

She had entered the second round on Sunday.

–IANS

akm/qma

