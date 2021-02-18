ADVERTISEMENT
Narwal starts campaign in Montenegro tourney with win

By IANS
Budva (Montenegro), Feb 18 (IANS) Youth Asian Boxing Championship 2019 silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) started his campaign at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Youth Boxing Championship with a convincing win to enter the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Haryana’s Narwal, who has won three successive gold medals at Khelo India Games, displayed his brilliant attacking prowess and started with a flurry of punches from the start to register a resounding 5-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Lazizbel Fattoev and moved to the quarter-finals where he will face Ukraine’s Ratmir Turchaninov.

Narwal is one of 19 boxers competing in the tournament which is being held from February 17 to 22.

Meitei Sanjarmbam (56kg) and Vishal (7kg) lost their pre-quarterfinal bouts against Ukraine’s Dmytro Todorov and Ukraine’s Nurisiom Ismoilov respectively.

Later on Thursday, seven Indian boxers will be looking to secure a podium finish when they enter the ring for their quarter-final bouts. Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Vinka (60kg) are the women boxers in the fray.

Arambam Naoba Singh (52kg), Sumit (69kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), Jugnoo (91+ kg) will be in contention for a bronze medal.

The 30th edition of the Adriatic Pearl Youth Tournament will go on till February 22. And with the presence of strong competition from twelve countries including boxing powerhouses such as Russia and Ukraine, the tournament will provide a good opportunity for Indian youth boxers to get much-needed match practice ahead of the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships scheduled in Poland from April 10-24.

