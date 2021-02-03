ADVERTISEMENT
Natarajan in Tamil Nadu squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik will lead the Tamil Nadu team that features fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.

Natarajan will be making his comeback to the Tamil Nadu setup after a rollercoaster tour of Australia in which he went from being a net bowler to making his T20I, ODI, and Test debuts.

The tournament is expected to start this month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to announce the dates and the venues.

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (Captain, wicketkeeper), B. Aparajith (Vice Captain), B. Indrajith, K.B. Arun Karthick, C. Hari Nishaanth, M. Shahrukh Khan, N. Jagadeesan, L. Suryapprakash, M. Kaushik Gandhi, J. Kousik, M. Ashwin, R. Sai Kishore, M. Siddharth, R. Sonu Yadav, K. Vignesh, T. Natarajan, A. Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G. Periyasamy, M. Mohammed

