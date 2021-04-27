Natarajan undergoes knee surgery

Adv.

April 27, New Delhi (IANS) SunRisers Hyderabad’s India fast bowler T Natarajan on Tuesday underwent surgery for the knee injury that ruled him out of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Today, I underwent knee surgery — and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me,” Natarajan said in a tweet.

Natarajan, 30, played two matches in the IPL this season but was then replaced by fellow left pacer Khaleel Ahmed at SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, @Natarajan_91,” tweeted the SRH pace bowler in reply to Natarajan.

The Tamil Nadu pace bowler, who arrived to a grand welcome in his village from Australia after he played a key role in helping India win the series-clinching fourth and final Gabba Test, had picked two wickets in the first two IPL matches this season. He conceded runs at 8.62 an over.

–IANS

rkm/kh