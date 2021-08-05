Nation celebrates first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Thursday proved to be one of the most memorable days in the history of Indian hockey. The men’s team, led by Manpreet Singh, defeated Germany 5-4 to win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. This is India’s first-ever medal at the Olympics since 1980 Moscow and 12th overall in the showpiece event.

Twitter has been swarmed with congratulatory wishes for the team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the win as historic.

Here is a look at major reactions on the social media:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.

President Ram Nath Kovind: Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu: Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian Hockey team for winning the Bronze medal in a keenly fought contest against Germany! The team displayed excellent professionalism and the entire nation is proud of their achievement.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur: A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA Flag of India! Boys, you’ve done it ! We can’t keep calm ! #TeamIndia Third place medal! Our Men’s Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again ! We are extremely proud of you! #Tokyo2020.

Law Minister and former sports minister, Kiren Rijiju: India is back at the top of hockey returning to glorious hockey days! I pay my tribute to all our legendary hockey payers while extending my hearty congratulations to our star Olympic Bronze medal team! #Cheer4India [Emoticon: Flag of India].

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani: A wait of 4 decades comes to an end by sheer determination, hard work & perseverance! Thank you, Team Hockey India, your historic win has fulfilled dreams of a Billion+ & energised our young to aspire to rise to greater heights! I bow in awe and gratitude.

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan: Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan: After 41 years, our Indian men’s hockey team script history by bringing home a medal. I congratulate our guys who have reignited our national sport with this victory.

–IANS

