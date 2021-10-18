National junior Hockey: SAI Academy, RV Academy, Raja Karan start with wins

- Advertisement -

Bhopal, Oct 18 (IANS) Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, RV Academy of Hockey, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, SAI-Academy, and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy registered victories in their respective matches on the opening day of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here on Monday.

Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 11-0 win against Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati in the tournament opener. Dharmendera Pal (7′, 13′, 44′, 46′, 52′) starred with five goals, while Shafat Ali (38′, 40′) netted twice in what was a dominating win for Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy. Raja Yadav (36′), Anoop Kumar Maurya (41′), Amit Yadav (42′), and Sunny Patel (56′) also got their names on the scoresheet in the Pool A match.

In the second match, RV Academy of Hockey emerged with a 6-1 victory over Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagata in Pool B. Mohd Altamash (25′, 25′) and Naresh Kumar (27′, 33′) bagged a brace each, while Vipin Pal (29′) and Aashish (54′) contributed a goal each in their team’s win. Ramandeep Singh (13′) scored the only goal for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagat.

In Pool C, Raja Karan Hockey Academy registered a dominating 13-0 win over Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy. Lovepreet Singh (3′, 15′, 29′, 37′, 41′, 50′) was the star of the match scoring as many as six goals, while Kohinoorpreet Singh (24′, 58′) and Dhruv (48′, 54′) bagged a brace each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. An adit (26′), Agyapal (56′), and Mahakdeep Singh (60′) also chipped in with a goal each in what a goal-fest.

In the fourth match of the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 win over Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy. While Shivraj Singh scored an equalizer in the 34th minute, Captain Ravinder Singh followed it up in the 42nd minute to give Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy a match-winning 2-1 lead, after being a goal down till half-time. Aman Sharma (27′), who broke the deadlock following a goalless first quarter, gave Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy a lead in the Pool D fixture.

SAI-Academy (Kolkata) edged out HIM Academy 3-1 in a thrilling Pool E contest of the day. Angad Bir Singh (3′), Suresh Mahto (25′) and Ankit Goud (56′) scored a goal each for SAI-Academy (Kolkata), while Gautam Paswan (42′) scored the only goal for HIM Academy in the fifth match of the opening day.

In the last match of the opening day, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy registered a comfortable 6-0 win against Citizen Hockey XI. Palwinder Si’gh (18′, 22′, 42′) scored a Hat-trick, while Aashish (34′), Tarandeep Singh (44′) and Ankit Jr (48′) scored a goal each for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy in the Pool E match.

–IANS

bsk