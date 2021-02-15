National shooting calendar to resume in April

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The national domestic shooting calendar will resume in April. All zonal events are expected to end in March while the nationals are to tentatively start on April 10.

“The calendar was decided by the governing body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) at its AGM on February 5. The zonal competitions were also approved. Since the nationals are starting April 10, we expect all zonal events to be organised in March as the zonal competitions also act as qualifying rounds for the National Championship,” NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told IANS.

To avoid big gatherings, because of the Covid pandemic the National Shooting Championship will be conducted at two ranges.

Since the majority of pistol and shotgun shooters are from north India, the national competition in both disciplines will be held at New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges. The national shotgun events will be held from April 10 to 24 while competition in pistol events will be held from April 11 to 29. The national championship in rifle will be held in Bhopal from April 14 to 29.

The Rajasthan Rifle Association will conduct the North Zone Shooting Championship in rifle, pistol and shotgun from March 15 to 30 in Jaipur. The West Bengal Rifle Association will organise the East Zone Championship in rifle and pistol but the dates are yet to be finalised.

The West Zone Shooting Championship in rifle events will be organised at Bhopal’s Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy while pistol events will be conducted in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Rifle Association.

The Gujarat State Rifle Association has been given the task of organising shotgun events. The venue is Ahmedabad. But the dates will be announced soon.

Chennai will be the venue for South Zone competition in all three disciplines. The dates will be announced shortly.

