Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have been confirmed as host venues for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.

The tournament will be held in India from January 20 to February 6, 2022.

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Local Organising Committee (LOC) have confirmed the three host cities and stadiums, which will stage the Continent’s premier women’s national team competition,” said the AFC in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the DY Patil Stadium and TransStadia also hosted matches in the FIFA under-17 World Cup in 2017, the Kalinga Stadium has hosted I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) matches, along with matches in the Super Cup.

–IANS

rkm/in