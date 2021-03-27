ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Need to improve bowling with the new ball: Prasidh Krishna

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

March 27 (IANS) India’s new pace sensation M. Prasidh Krishna said that he needs to improve while bowling with the new ball.

The right-arm pace bowler picked four wickets for 54 runs in the first ODI and two for 58 in the second game that India lost. While he picked wickets in his later spells, his initial spells in both the matches proved expensive and wicketless.

“Personally I would like to start better. I would like to improve on how I have been starting, bowling with the new ball. All the runs that I gave away today were bad balls bowled by myself. So I would go back and work on it,” said Prasidh when asked to assess his bowling.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first match that India won by 66 runs, he conceded 37 runs in three overs without taking a wicket in his initial spell with the new ball. In Friday’s second game, where England romped to a six-wicket win, the pacer conceded 0/25 in his first four overs.

The 25-year-old Karnataka pacer admitted India did not bowl well enough on Friday.

“We did have a plan and discussed how they were going but we tried our best when we bowled. There were couple of chances that could have gone our way. We must give credit to them, the way they went after our bowling but yeah, there is room for improvement for our bowlers as well,” he said while talking to media in a virtual interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We could have bowled better, not denying the fact. But we need to give credit to them for the way they played. Yeah it was an onslaught. We got hit. In white ball cricket, with four outside the circle, between 11-40 overs, this is bound to happen. I know we are going to bounce back stronger. Same situation last game, we did come back and had a great result,” he added.

“Our execution could have been better. I am talking about myself alone. We did make mistakes.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleControversies never leave our filmmakers… check this one
Next articleSA's IPL-bound players may arrive after 2nd ODI vs Pak
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

3rd ODI: India need early wickets in ODI series decider (Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 27 (IANS) India and England will lock horns in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) which will decide the winner...
Read more
Sports

ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after the...
Read more
Sports

CSK's Gaikwad hopes Dhoni's advice in 2020 IPL helped

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings' young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said on Saturday that team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's advice to him...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Miley Cyrus sparks romance rumours after night out with Yungblud

Why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) Ever thought why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity? Researchers have uncovered odontoblasts, the cells that form a...

Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 with Webkit security fix

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 27 (IANS) Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2 and the company issued an advisory to users to...

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified the most toxic proteins made by SARS-COV-2 -- the virus that causes...

Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 27 (IANS) Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink is in talks with the UK government to provide connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.The Starlink...

Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates