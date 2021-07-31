Need to respect the bowlers bit more in England: Pant

Adv.

Chester-le-Street (Durham), July 31 (IANS) Standing outside the crease while batting and showing more respect to bowlers than one does in other countries will be important in England, said India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

“As a cricketer when you have to play around the world, you have to keep something in mind… when you come to England you know the ball is going to swing a lot, so yes I have been [batting] outside the crease a little bit,” said Pant in an interview to BCCI.tv.

“Using the crease in and out especially in these kinds of conditions [is a key thing]. You have to respect the bowler slightly more than you do in other places. That is what I am looking forward to do during the Test matches,” added Pant.



The biggest challenge for Indian batsmen will be countering lateral movement in England.

The 23-year-old, who has played 21 Test matches, played the first three Tests of his career in England. He made 114 in the second innings of the fifth and final Test at the Oval.

His wicket-keeping had earned him rave reviews in recent times and he has become the No. 1 wicketkeeper for India in Test matches.



“As a keeper you just see the ball and react to it. That is what we do in practice. Just keep practicing the hard thing and you will get the result in the match,” he said further.

Pant picked out Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and coach Ravi Shastri as ones he looks upto for advice.

“[I seek help from] All the seniors and coaching staff. I talk to Rohit [Sharma] bhai a lot like what we can do [learning from] the previous matches, what else we can add. We have to ask technical [aspects like] whether we stand outside the crease or not. Ravi [Shastri] bhai has played a lot of Test cricket, he has an idea. Ash (Ashwin) bhai, when he bowls, he has an idea what a batsman will do, so as a batsman I can ask him what he is thinking, what he is planning.”



–IANS

kh/