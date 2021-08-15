Neeraj Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Sumit Nagal wish fans on Independence Day

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) A host of top sportspersons, including India’s newest sporting icon, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, on Sunday wished their fans and followers Happy Independence Day even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the achievements of the Tokyo Olympics medallists saying that, “They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations”.

Soon after attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, tweeted, “It was an honour to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort today. As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind. Flag of India.”

Top Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal, who had competed at the Olympics, said on Sunday that, “Representing our nation is an honour and a responsibility I cherish. Happy 75th Independence Day everyone. Jai Hind #IndiaAt75.”

Tokyo2020 India shared a video on India’s Independence Day, featuring the country’s successful athletes following their medal-winning feats and wrote, “Stand by them in their lowest to see them reach the Top in all its glory! (Flag of India symbol). A week ago, India witnessed its best-ever #Olympics in 100 years… giving its countrymen these GOOSEBUMPS moments.”

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan held the Tricolour and tweeted, “To my fellow Indians, a very happy #IndependenceDay! I’ll always go out there and do my best for my country! Jai Hind (Flag of India symbol), while Shreyas Iyer posted a picture of the Indian cricket team reciting the national anthem and wrote, “Always an incredible honour to play for my country! Happy Independence Day, India (Flag of India symbol).”

Cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik wrote, “One of the greatest feelings is to listen to the National Anthem before we step on the field to represent our country. Always cherish it! Bharat Mata ki jai. Happy 75th independence day to every Indian.”

–IANS

akm/