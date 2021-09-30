Neesham takes Morgan's side in overthrow altercation with Ashwin

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Sep 30 (IANS) Mumbai Indians all-rounder James Neesham has taken Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan’s side in the overthrow altercation with Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He also had his say on runs coming off deflection.

The incident happened after Ashwin was dismissed by Kolkata pacer Tim Southee in the final over of Delhi’s innings. Morgan had said something to Ashwin, who responded quickly. It took keeper Dinesh Karthik and other players to step in and separate the duo.

- Advertisement -

The root cause of the verbal volley has been Ashwin grabbing an extra run following a throw that ricocheted off his partner and Delhi captain Rishabh Pant’s arm on the final ball of 19th over in Delhi’s innings at Sharjah on Tuesday.

Quoting a tweet of Ashwin’s thread of his side of story, Neesham earlier wrote, “Getting a bit boring now.” Responding to whose side he took, Ashwin’s or Morgan’s, Neesham wrote, “Morgan obviously.”

- Advertisement -

Asked about why no one from New Zealand expressed outrage at ball deflecting from Ben Stokes bat in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, Neesham commented, “Because they’re runs if the ball crosses the boundary. But the etiquette of the game is that you don’t run if you’ve caused the deflection. It’s just one of that unspoken spirit of the game things.”

IANS

- Advertisement -

nr/cs