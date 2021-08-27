Netherlands' Frederique becomes first pacer to take 7 wkts in T20 match

- Advertisement -

Cartagena (Spain), Aug 27 (IANS) The Netherlands’ pacer Frederique Overdijk became the first pacer ever to take seven wickets in a T20I match.

On Thursday, Frederique bagged seven wickets in her four overs and conceded just three runs to restrict France to 33 runs in 17.5 overs in the women’s T20 World Cup Europe qualifiers at the La Manga Club Ground in Cartagena, Spain.

Netherlands then cruised to a nine-wicket victory in 3.4 overs.

Frederique had six bowled dismissals and one lbw in her four overs. Out of the four overs, two were maidens. It was the first time any bowler, male or female, had taken a seven-wicket haul in T20Is. Frederique went past the previous record held by Nepal’s Anjali Chand, who scalped six wickets for zero runs against the Maldives in 2019.

Brief scores: France 33 in 17.3 overs (Poppy McGeown 8, Frederique Overdijk 7/3, Eva Lynch 1/3) lost to the Netherlands 33/1 in 3.4 overs (Robine Rijke 21 not out, Babette de Leede 10, Thea Graham 1/11) by nine wickets.

–IANS

akm/