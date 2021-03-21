ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Never said I don't want to play Test cricket: Shakib

By Glamsham Bureau
Dhaka, March 21 (IANS) Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that he decided to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year instead of the Test series against Sri Lanka so that he can prepare better for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year.

Shakib also slammed the chairman of cricket operation, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Akram Khan, for saying that the former captain is not interested in Test cricket any more despite him not mentioning anything like that in his letter to the board.

“Even if there was an ODI series at this time, I would have done the same,” Shakib told Bangladesh-based cricket website Cricfrenzy.

“During the IPL season, I wanted time so that I can prepare myself better. The ground where I will play IPL now will be the ground where I will play the World Cup match after four months. The players with whom I will play the IPL will be the players against whom I will play in the World Cup. For this reason, I will get more advantages than anyone else from Bangladesh, and it will also help me to share my experiences with the team that I will gain by playing in the IPL,” said Shakib.

Shakib said that Akram Khan probably did not read his letter properly if he thinks that the all-rounder is skipping the Sri Lanka series due to his lack of interest in playing Test cricket.

“I did not mention anywhere in my letter that I do not want to play Tests. I mentioned in my letter that I want to play in the IPL to prepare myself properly for the T20 World Cup. But despite that, Akram Bhai has repeatedly said that I do not want to play Tests,” he said.

“I guess he didn’t really read my letter properly. And whatever decisions they have taken, I believe that they have taken them after discussing among themselves,” he added.

Shakib also said that he is thankful to BCB president Nazmul Hasan for backing his decision and granting him permission to play in the IPL.

“I want to thank Papon Bhai (Nazmul Hasan) as I believe he has made the right decision. I think that a player should have the liberty. I believe that a cricketer’s confidence increases if the board or BCB president backs him like this. And when a player represents the national team, the responsibility to do something good for the side also increases. We have to thank Papon Bhai for making the right decision from his place. However, Akram Bhai repeatedly said that I do not want to play Tests, which I have not mentioned anywhere in my letter,” said Shakib.

–IANS

rkm/arm

