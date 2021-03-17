New CAF chief vows to improve African football

ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg, March 17 (IANS) The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe vowed to improve the sport in the continent to be globally competitive and self-sustaining.

Motsepe said on Tuesday that African players are shining in various parts of the world while African teams have qualified for the World Cup, Xinhua news agency reported. However, the continent’s football fraternity is struggling.

“African football needs partners who can make things happen. We need partners who will be with us on the ground, who will make a difference. We need financing for the whole of the continent,” he said at a press briefing in Johannesburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motsepe said African football tournaments need to review its winning windfall to motivate clubs and players. He encouraged African countries to use the increasingly youthful population or risk increased instability.

“I am absolutely confident that over the next few years African football will improve, become globally competitive and self-sustaining. And my main obligation is to do what is in the best interests of Africa,” he said.

Motsepe was elected as CAF president last Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/rt