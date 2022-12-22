scorecardresearch
New FIFA world rankings see Morocco climb to 11th spot

By Glamsham Bureau

Rabat, Morocco, Dec 22 (IANS) Morocco has climbed from 22nd to 11th in the latest FIFA world ranking released on Thursday, after their heroics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions were eliminated by France 2-0 in the semifinals at the World Cup before losing 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place playoff, ending their journey with a memorable fourth place as the first ever African side to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Morocco is now the highest-ranked team in Africa, ahead of Senegal (19th), Tunisia (30th), Cameroon (33rd) and Nigeria (35th), reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil maintained their first position since February, followed by Argentina, France, Belgium and England.

The Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain complete the top 10.

–IANS

cs

