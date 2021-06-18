New initiative to encourage promising badminton talent

Adv.

Bengaluru, June 17 (IANS) Badminton Gurukul (BG) and Sports School Badminton Academy (SSBA) have joined hands to promote badminton by announcing scholarship in three age groups of under-13, u-16 and u-19 years for boys and girls, chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said here on Wednesday.

“The idea is to promote physical literacy and create positive playing experiences through quality coaching imparted in an organised and systematic manner. The programme will benefit beginner, intermediate and professional players,” said Gopichand.

In the first year of the programme starting July, 10 students who have the drive and talent to succeed without compromising on their academics will be awarded scholarships. The players will be selected on the basis of their national ranking as well as selection trials.

“With this programme students will get adequate academic as well as sports training at the same place. This scholarship program will give us an opportunity to discover talent from across the region,” said SSBA director Sankar UV.

