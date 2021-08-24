New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests Covid+ in Dhaka, has symptoms

- Advertisement -

Dhaka, Aug 24 (IANS) Young New Zealand batsman Finn Allen has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series beginning September 1.

Allen, who represented the Birmingham Phoenix in England’s new The Hundred competition, is fully-vaccinated and passed all his pre-departure tests in England before testing positive 48 hours after arrival in Dhaka.

- Advertisement -

He has been quarantined at the team’s hotel and “immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms”.

“Allen is receiving treatment from the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s chief medical officer; has been in contact with NZC’s chief medical officer, and will be monitored during his stay in quarantine by BLACKCAPS doctor Pat McHugh,” wrote New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on its Instagram page.

- Advertisement -

Once he has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation, and has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, he will be cleared to re-join his team-mates.

New Zealand manager Mike Sandle said from Dhaka that he was in constant contact with Allen and was confident the Wellington Firebirds right-hander was receiving the best of care from the Bangladesh authorities.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

akm/