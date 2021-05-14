New Zealand offers contracts to Mitchell, Phillips for first time

Adv.

Auckland, May 13 (IASN) Canterbury all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and precocious Auckland Aces star Glenn Phillips have been offered national contracts for the first time following breakout seasons for New Zealand.

The two players are the only new ones on the 20 strong national contract list, with the players nominated having until May 22 to accept or decline their offers as per New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) Master Agreement with the New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA).

Mitchell reeled off his maiden Test and ODI centuries and played his part across all three formats this international summer, while Phillips made the T20 arena his own, smashing 366 runs at a 40.6 average, including an exhilarating 46-ball century against the West Indies at Bay Oval in November – the fastest by a New Zealander in T20I history.

Test specialist Ajaz Patel has not been offered a New Zealand contract for the coming season after coming onto the list for the first time last year, while BJ Watling has also been omitted after confirming his impending retirement from all cricket.

As part of the formal contracting procedure, the NZCPA were consulted and confirmed the process, as outlined in the Master Agreement, was adhered to.

The first round offers of the 96 men’s domestic contracts by the six Major Associations will be confirmed by June 21.

Players offered national contracts for 2021-22: Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

–IANS

qma/