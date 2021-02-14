ADVERTISEMENT
New Zealand recall Ebrahim, Newton for T20Is against England

By IANS
Auckland, Feb 14 (IANS) Kate Ebrahim and Thamsyn Newton have been recalled to New Zealand women’s T20I side on the back of strong Super Smash form for the upcoming series against England, beginning March 3.

Meanwhile, Suzie Bates wasn’t considered for selection due to a shoulder injury.

Ebrahim last played against Australia in 2018, while Newton’s last T20I was against Pakistan in 2017.

White Ferns selector Jason Wells said their return was reward for strong domestic performances.

“Kate and Thamsyn have worked hard and proven their ability in the Dream11 Super Smash this season,” said Wells in a statement.

“Kate has been excellent with the bat for the Magicians and yesterday’s match-winning knock in the Grand Final capped off a superb Super Smash campaign for her.

“Thamsyn is an athletic cricketer whose all-round skills have served the Blaze well in their T20 campaign,” Wells added.

The three T20Is will be played alongside the men’s T20I series between New Zealand and Australia as double-headers on March 3, 5 and 7.

New Zealand women’s squad: Sophie Devine (c), Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair,Katey Martin (wk), Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Lea Tahuhu

