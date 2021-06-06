New Zealand set England 273 in 75 overs to win first Test

Adv.

London, June 6 (IANS) New Zealand set England a target of 273 runs in 75 overs — an average of 3.64 runs/over — to win the first Test on the fifth and final day on Sunday, after declaring their second innings at 169 for six wickets.

Tom Latham was the top scorer of New Zealand’s second innings with 36 while Ross Taylor scored 33. For England, Ollie Robinson was the top wicket taker with three for 26.

Brief scores:

Adv.

New Zealand 378 all out and 169 for 6 wkts declared (Tom Lathan 36, Ross Taylor 33, Ollie Robinson 3/26); England 275 all out (R. Burns 132, J. Root 42, Ollie Robinson 42, Tim Southee 6/43, Kyle Jamieson 3/85)

–IANS

qma/