New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine retires hurt in crucial game against England

Auckland, March 20 (IANS) New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine did not return to the field for New Zealand’s fielding innings after she was forced to retire hurt while batting in Sunday’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cricket Cup league match against England.

The 32-year-old Devine pulled up sore when attempting to turn for a second run on the first ball of the 15th over at Eden Park and the veteran batter knew something was wrong.

Vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite is leading the side in Devine’s absence.

Medical staff treated Devine for a back injury on the side of the pitch, before the White Ferns skipper hobbled off the ground to the applause of the crowd.

Devine had looked in good touch for the Kiwis as she had raced along to 37 not out from just 42 deliveries as New Zealand look to post a big total in their must-win clash against England.

After being forced to retire hurt, the White Ferns skipper was treated for the injury and recovered well enough to return to the crease when New Zealand lost Lea Tahuhu for a duck to fall to 155/6 in the 38th over.

But Devine failed to last much longer as she holed out to Charlie Dean in the deep for 41 as New Zealand stumbled late in their innings.

The White Ferns later tweeted, “UPDATE: WHITE FERNS Captain, Sophie Devine, won’t return to the field for the second innings. Vice Captain, Amy Satterthwaite will lead the side in her absence.”

New Zealand were all out for 203 in 48.5 overs.

–IANS

akm/