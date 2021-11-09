Newcastle United confirm Eddie Howe as new first team coach

- Advertisement -

London, Nov 9 (IANS) Newcastle United have confirmed former Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe as the long-term replacement for Steve Bruce, who was sacked in October in the wake of the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the club.

Howe’s appointment had been an open secret after he was seen in the directors’ box watching the club’s 1-1 draw away to Brighton on Saturday evening (November 6).

“It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United,” said Howe, who has not worked since stepping down as Bournemouth coach in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League in 2020.

He has signed a contract to keep him at St James’ Park until the end of June 2024.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.”

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together,” said Howe in declarations published on the Newcastle website.

Meanwhile Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley commented that the club had been “incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.”

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward. He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here,” she said.

Howe takes over with Newcastle second from bottom of the Premier League and five points from safety. His first game in charge will be against Brentford on November 20.

–IANS

akm/