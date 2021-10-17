29.4 C
Mumbai
Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeWorldSports

Newcastle v Spurs match stopped for 40 minutes for medical emergency

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Newcastle, Oct 17 (IANS) The English Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was on Sunday suspended for 40 minutes after a medical emergency involving a fan in the stands.

A fan had collapsed in the East Stand with a suspected heart attack and the officials decided to stop the match till the person was given emergency treatment in the stands and then moved to the hospital.

- Advertisement -

“An emergency in the East Stand”, an announcement was made on the PA system and a couple of Spurs players immediately called for the medics, the stretcher etc to be taken to the East stand.

The Newcastle fan was stabilised and taken to hospital.

- Advertisement -

“The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way (sic) to hospital. Our thoughts are with them,” Newcastle United FC informed via a tweet.

Newcastle, whose management has been recently taken over by a Sauri-led consortium, have made a poor start in the league and face a lot of hard work if they have to avoid relegation. Newcastle had made it to the Premier League after winning the Championship title in 2017. They have remained in top-flight since but are facing their toughest fight this season.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRajendra wins feature event in Rally de Hampi
Next articleFormer cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail; reports
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,180FansLike
44,802FollowersFollow
6,321FollowersFollow
57,576FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US