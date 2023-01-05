scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event at Adelaide

By News Bureau

Canberra, Jan 5 (IANS) Top-ranked Australian male tennis player Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Adelaide International as he races to recover from an ankle injury before the Australian Open.

Organisers in Adelaide on Thursday announced that Kyrgios will not compete in week two of the tournament, which is named “Adelaide International 2”, due to start on January 9.

It comes days after the world No. 22 withdrew from Australia’s team for the United Cup due to an ankle injury.

It means Kyrgios will enter the Australian Open, which begins on January 16, without having played a competitive match since October.

There are two ATP-WTA Adelaide Internationals this month, with Novak Djokovic headlining the first one this week, while Kyrgios was due to play in the second next week, alongside the likes of Andrey Rublev and Lorenzo Musetti.

In a statement, Adelaide International said it was disappointed by Kyrgios’s absence but understands that his health takes priority, reports Xinhua.

“We know that the Adelaide International was a key lead-up event for Nick and I know he is disappointed to not be able to play in Adelaide this year. We wish him well for the Australian Open,” tournament director Alistair MacDonald said.

“We wish him well with his preparation for the Australian Open and I hope he recovers in time.”

Kyrgios, who made his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2022, will be replaced by a wildcard entrant.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Vimeo to lay off 11% of its workforce
Next article
ICC announces highest number of female match officials for inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup
This May Also Interest You
News

Director Dushyant Pratap Singh: Hiten Tejwani is an amazing actor

Technology

Salesforce lays off over 7,000 workers as it hired 'too many people' in pandemic

Technology

We Founder Circle became the largest angel investor network with 71 deals in India in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

24-yr-old resident doctor commits suicide in Bhopal

Technology

Qualcomm unveils new SoC for vehicles

Health & Lifestyle

12 with respiratory issues die in Dhanbad in 2 days as air quality worsens

Sports

ILT20: Gulf Giants' Qais Ahmad expects conditions in UAE to help spinners

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik And Shiv Thakare’s ShiBduLeela is making us blush

Health & Lifestyle

RS Dy Chairman showcases steps taken by Parliament during Covid-19 at C'wealth meet

Technology

Twitter's advanced search filters for iOS coming soon

News

Bajrang Dal ‘protests’ against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’

Technology

Indian startups take 5 yrs to scale from zero to $100 mn

News

Happy Birthday: Deepika Padukone’s stunning hot looks from Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan

News

Why ‘Kantara’ actor Kishore’s twitter account displayed ‘suspended’

News

Simon Cowell was once offered his own talk show but he backed out

Sports

ICC announces highest number of female match officials for inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US