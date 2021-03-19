ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Nikhat beats two-time world champ, reaches semis in Istanbul

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen continued her spectacular form as she defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan to enter the women’s 51 kg semi-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

Nikhat, who had earlier defeated 2019 World Champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in the pre-quarter-finals, looked unfazed and confident on Thursday against her opponent from Kazakhstan. She stamped her authority right from the beginning and prevailed in a 4-1 win over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from 2014 and 2016 World Championships, and ensured at least a bronze medal with a place in the last-4.

Apart from Nikhat, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (57 kg) also sailed into the semi-finals after a tough contest against local boy Aykol Mizan. Both the boxers attacked throughout the bout but Solanki showed his technical supremacy to secure a 4-1 win and assured himself of at least a bronze medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other women boxers, Sonia Lather (57 kg), Parveen (60 kg) and Jyoti (69 kg) made exits with losses in their respective quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa (63 kg) lost 4-1 to Turkey’s Hakan Dogan in an intense bout.

The fourth day of the tournament on Friday will see two Indian boxers fighting in their respective semi-final bouts later today. Zareen will face another tough challenge as she takes on 2019 World Championships silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey while Solanki will be up against Argentina’s Nirco Cuello.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAahana Kumra seeks Union Health Minister’s help for parents
Next articleJr and cadet girls' wrestling nationals starts in Bellary
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Jr and cadet girls' wrestling nationals starts in Bellary

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bellary, March 19 (IANS) The junior women's and cadet girls' National Wrestling Championships started on Friday at the Inspire Institute of Sport...
Read more
Sports

Vijender bout gives boxing fillip in football-crazy Goa

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Boxing isn't popular in Goa where football is the passion. There are only three boxing rings in...
Read more
Sports

Young boxers need amateur experience before turning pro: Goyat

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Haryana's professional boxer Neeraj Goyat says that the unregulated Indian pro boxing circuit is hampering the careers of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Theatre is still quite significant and ever-evolving

Spotify paid over $23B in royalties to rights holders

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Swedish music streaming service Spotify has paid over $23 billion in royalties to rights holders, including over $5...

OPPO F19 Pro series witnesses 70% growth on first day sale

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) OPPO on Friday announced that its recently launched smartphone series -- F19 Pro series -- achieved more than...

ISRO to set up 'Space Technology Incubation Center' at NIT Rourkela

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rourkela, March 19 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced that it is going to establish a 'Space Technology...

Abhishek Bachchan adds power to his name

News Nitin Jain - 0
Ajay Devgn today released Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' trailer, the netizens started reacting and comparing it to Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992.

Apple may launch iPad Air with OLED display in 2022

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone is will transition the iPad Air to OLED displays...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates