Nikhat beats world champ at Bosphorous Boxing tournament

By Glamsham Bureau
Istanbul, March 18 (IANS) Boxer Nikhat Zareen beat reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to enter women’s 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat caused a major upset on the second day of the tournament as she outpunched the Russian boxer 5-0. The Indian pugilist will now have yet another tough task in hand as she takes on two-time world champion Kazakh boxer Kyzaibay Nazym in the last-8 bout on the third day.

Apart from Nikhat, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed into the quarter-finals.

While Assam boxer Thapa got better of Kazakhstan’s Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men’s 63kg bout, World Championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women’s second round matches.

Meanwhile, Duryodhan Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) made exits with the losses in the preliminary rounds.

The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers fighting in their respective quarter-final bouts. Lather, Zareen, Parveen and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women’s category while Thapa and Solanki will present Indian challenge in the men’s category.

–IANS

rkm/in

