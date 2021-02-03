ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

No change in Pakistan squad for 2nd Test against South Africa

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Rawalpindi, Feb 3 (IANS) Pakistan have retained the same 17 players for the second Test against South Africa who were shortlisted for the first Test played in Karachi from January 26-30.

The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from Thursday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in a media release.

Pakistan had won the first Test by seven wickets, thus taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Test series, the two teams will face each other in three T20Is at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14.

Pakistan squad for 2nd Test:

Openers – Abid Ali and Imran Butt

ADVERTISEMENT

Middle-order batsmen – Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam and Saud Shakeel

All-rounders – Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) and Sarfaraz Ahmed

ADVERTISEMENT

Spinners – Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Yasir Shah

Fast bowlers – Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWould Aussies pull out of India tour, asks Vaughan
Next articleMancini to step down as Italy boss after 2022 FIFA WC
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

My job is to take a backseat and help Virat as captain: Rahane

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to win in two of the last three Tests against Australia in...
Read more
Sports

Not thinking of World Test C'ship final, it's 4 months away: Rahane

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) The Indian team is not looking at the World Test Championship (WTC) final just yet and is focussing on...
Read more
Sports

India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) As India gear up to face England in a four-Test series from Friday, the host country is only two...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: Real Kashmir face resilient Indian Arrows

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) Real Kashmir will be looking for their second win of the season when they face developmental side Indian Arrows...

I-League: Unbeaten TRAU face RoundGlass Punjab

My job is to take a backseat and help Virat as...

Not thinking of World Test C'ship final, it's 4 months away:...

FC Goa face resurgent NorthEast United (Match Preview 82)

India just two short of 100 Test wins in 21st century

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021