No Haaland transfer this winter, says Dortmund CEO

Berlin, Jan 8 (IANS) Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has excluded Erling Haaland’s move in the winter transfer period, despite the astronomical sums mentioned by media when talking about the Norwegian striker’s future.

“No way when we are talking about this winter,” the 62-year-old stated.

The French media reported that Paris Saint-Germain was considering an investment of 300 million euros to convince the 21-year-old striker to join in.

Payments for the forwards’ agent Mino Raiola and his father Alf-Inge Haaland, a former Leeds and City player, were said to be included next to a yearly salary of 30 million for Europe’s most wanted Dortmund attacker.

German media reported Haaland desires to play for Real Madrid and shape an era like Cristiano Ronaldo, while UK media said Manchester United had pulled out of the race due to Haaland favouring a move to Real.

“Who wants to do without one of Europe’s best strikers if he isn’t under financial pressure,” Watzke added, while admitting not being lullabied by the illusion to convince the Norwegian to stay longer than next summer, reports Xinhua.

“It will be extremely hard to keep him. We know that, but we will go beyond our borders to keep him,” the Borussia CEO said.

Watzke said Haaland is a vital factor for the club competing in the race for the Euro League title and the German Cup. “We might have to deal with a setback in the National Championship, but there is a lot of silverware around waiting for us,” the official said.

The Dortmund CEO demanded a decision by Haaland within the next weeks, noting that things are not in the hands of the club, but “it’s a reasonable demand to know about his plans in time.”

Haaland’s contract with the German club runs until 2024.

Reports said Dortmund has a strong interest in 17-year-old French Mohamed-Ali Cho from SCO Angers with a 20-million euros demand by the French side for the under-21 international.

–IANS

bsk