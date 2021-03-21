ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

No overseas spectators allowed at Tokyo Olympics

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Lausanne, March 20 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in a meeting with four other bodies, decided to not allow overseas spectators for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo due to the prevailing worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

The quadrennial Games were supposed to be staged in 2020 but were delayed by a year due to the pandemic and will now begin on July 23 this year.

The IOC took the decision after the virtual meeting with International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), the Organising Committee Tokyo 2020 and the Government of Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tickets purchased by overseas spectators will be refunded.

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSindhu crashes out of All England Open semis
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Delhi World Cup: 2 Indian shooters Covid+, SAI says breach of SOP (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Two Indian shooters competing in the World Cup here have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been put...
Read more
Sports

Shooting World Cup: Yashaswini gets India's first gold (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Yashaswini Deswal on Saturday won host India the first gold medal of the World Cup when she beat...
Read more
Sports

Bhuvi, Thakur, Kohli shine as India win 5th T20I, series (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Pacer Shardul Thakur took his second consecutive three-wicket haul while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a miserly spell, taking two wickets,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

No overseas spectators allowed at Tokyo Olympics

Sindhu crashes out of All England Open semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 20 (IANS) Reigning world champion PV Sindhu crashed out of the All England Open semi-finals losing to Thailand's Porpawee Chochuwong in...

Delhi World Cup: 2 Indian shooters Covid+, SAI says breach of SOP (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Two Indian shooters competing in the World Cup here have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been put...

Study links angiography with reduced stroke treatment time

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 20 (IANS) A team of researchers have found that immediate angiography, rather than the standard computed tomography (CT scan), reduces stroke...

Big B 'deeply honoured' to receive 2021 FIAF Award

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday conveyed his thanks to International Federation Of Film Archives (FIAF) for honouring him...

Women's Senior One-dayers: Centurions Muskan, Aditi shine for UP (Round-up)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Centuries from Muskan Malik and Aditi helped Uttar Pradesh crush Rajasthan by 135 runs in the Women's Senior One...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates