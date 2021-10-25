No quarantine for fully vaccinated players at Australian Open

- Advertisement -

London, Oct 25 (IANS) Fully vaccinated players will not have to undergo mandatory two weeks of hotel quarantine or live in a bio-secure bubble in Australia for next year’s Australian Open tennis tournament while un-vaccinated players will have to undergo two weeks of quarantine on reaching Australia for the event in Melbourne.

Earlier, it was said that only fully vaccinated players will be allowed to play in the Australian Open 2022. But now with 80 percent of people in Victoria state vaccinated, Tennis Australia and relaxed the rules a bit.

Those in quarantine will not be allowed to undergo training, the WTA Tour informed the players in a letter on Monday. The letter that was leaked and shared on social media said the qualifying rounds will be held in Melbourne, unlike this year when the events were held in Dubai and Doha.

There are further relaxations for the covid-19 vaccinated players.

They can arrive in Australia anytime after Dec 1, 2o22, they must have a negative test within 72 hours of departure from their base.

The fully vaccinated players will have to undergo s Covid test within 24 hours of arrival in Australia, they will not be required to quarantine and will have complete freedom of movement.

The players will be transported in non-mandatory charter flights.

“We continue to meet with the Tennis Australia team regularly and will share any further updates as we receive from them. We understand that the issue of close contact is a key issue for everyone. It is not 100 percent resolved yet but we do expect further unpdates from Tennis Australia,” the leaked letter informed the players.

The WTA said it has sent out this clarification as lot of wrong information is being circulated regarding the Australian Open 2022.

–IANS

bsk