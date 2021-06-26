No victory parade for world Test champions New Zealand

Adv.

Auckland, June 25 (IANS) Under normal circumstances, the arrival of a world champion team, especially one that has lifted the trophy for the first time, would call for a parade and public felicitation. But not for New Zealand under current circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kiwis, who beat India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship final this week, will go straight into a 14-day quarantine on arrival home via Singapore.

The apart, four members of the playing XI — skipper Kane Williamson, pacer Kyle Jamieson, opener Devon Conway, and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme — will stay back in England to play the T20 Blast. The remaining 11 members of the squad and eight members of the support staff will reach New Zealand on Saturday morning.

“We have not finalised that yet but we will certainly be looking to get them together in some form to celebrate them. I do not think there will be a parade,” New Zealand Cricket chief executive Chris White was quoted as saying in the media.

“The current environment is challenging, but getting everyone together would be great if we could celebrate with our commercial partners and our wider cricket family,” White added.

That may not happen soon or may happen virtually since Williamson will be away.

In Williamson’s absence, senior bowler Tim Southee carried the WTC mace on the flight which occupied its own seat.

“A massive achievement, one of our great days. I am immensely proud of the team, and the whole organisation,” said White.

The squad is scheduled to land in Auckland just before 9.30 am on Saturday and enter managed isolation before reuniting with families.

–IANS

kh/qma