Not afraid of challenges: New Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Majumder

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC’s latest signing, experienced goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, feels a big challenge lies ahead of him as the team tries to regroup from the unforgettable last season, when it finished eighth.

Chennaiyin FC were the runners-up in 2019/20 season before they slipped to eighth position last season with only three wins after conceding 23 goals in all.

The 33-year-old Majumder, who recently joined the club from SC East Bengal after inking a multi-year deal, however said that he is undeterred by the task on hand as he “likes challenges”.

“Yes, it is (tough challenge). But I have always faced a lot of challenges. Playing for Kolkata giants ATK FC and Mumbai City FC have always been a huge challenge. So, I am not worried about challenges to come. Remember, Chennaiyin FC is the ISL champion twice and runners-up once. No team can have the same momentum in every season. There are ups and downs.

“We have a good team with good management and I have heard about the positive ambience of the club. Our supporters are also very cooperative and inspiring. So, I don’t see any reason why we can’t go for the third title this season. This club plays for the trophy and my goal also is to bring the trophy. That’s why I have chosen the Chennai-based club,” said Majumder, who has 44 ISL games and one trophy to his name so far.

With the ISL all set to play more Indian players from the upcoming season onwards, Majumder said it was a “great decision”.

“It’s a great decision. I am delighted to hear the news. Indian footballers will get more options to prove themselves on a big platform. The up-and-coming players will also get more motivation for performing well. For the Indian team and their coaches also, it’s going to be helpful as they can observe more Indian players in different positions before selecting the Indian squad.

“Nowadays, many good young foreign players like Bright Enobakhare, Hugo Boumous and Scott Neville are joining the ISL clubs. Therefore, quality of football is increasing gradually. Adjusting with them makes Indian players sharper. Our players are getting more confident. This will help Indian football directly. Infrastructure in the league has always been great since the early years. Rather, it gets better every year,” averred Majumder.

–IANS

