Not ideal to tour without practice: Women's cricket coach Powar

Adv.

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Indian women’s team coach Ramesh Powar on Tuesday said that not being able to practice due to quarantine is not an ideal way to start a tour. The team leaves for an all-format tour of England early on Wednesday.

“It is not [an] ideal world though at the moment. We are looking at the bright side — we are playing cricket. Women’s cricket is getting the opportunities to play Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is. It is a good long tour of 45 days,” said Powar, a former India off-spinner.

“It is not easy; we are trying to [prepare]. It is not possible to prepare physically but I think mental makeup will make a huge difference. I think, in my last assignment when I was with the Mumbai team and we had only six sessions we tried that, and it paid dividends. We could get to the tournament we played in positive [frame of mind].”

Adv.

–IANS

kh/qma