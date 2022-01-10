Nottingham Forrest knock Arsenal out of FA Cup; Liverpool, West Ham and Spurs all go through

- Advertisement -

London, Jan 10 (IANS) Arsenal were knocked out of the third round of the FA Cup by Championship (second division) Nottingham Forrest, here on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side follow Newcastle United (who were beaten by third-tier Cambridge United) in losing to lower league opposition after Lewis Grabban scored the only goal of the game from close range to remind the home side of their glory days of the late 1970’s and the 1980’s.

- Advertisement -

Arsenal swapped their traditional red shirts for an all-white kit for the game to draw attention to the need to stop knife crime but produced a poor display against a rival that has been in good form in their division.

Liverpool cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday after a much-changed side brushed past Shrewsbury Town 4-1 after suffering an early shock. Youngster Kaide Gordon took his chance when he opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 34th minute, just seven minutes after Daniel Udoh had given the visitors a surprise lead, reports Xinhua.

- Advertisement -

A Fabinho penalty in the 44th minute put Liverpool ahead and it stayed 2-1 until Roberto Firmino added a 3rd in the 78th minute, and Fabinho’s second of the game rounded off the scoring in injury time.

Controversial goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham United a 2-0 win at home to Leeds United in an all-Premier League tie.

- Advertisement -

Tottenham were given a big shock by League One (third tier) Morecambe, who opened the scoring with Anthony O’Conner’s 33rd minute goal. The visitors held on to their lead until 74th minute when Harry Winks drew Spurs level but it wasn’t until the last five minutes of the game that goals from Lucas Moura and Harry Kane won the game for the north-London side.

Daniel Podence netted twice and Nelson Semedo added a third as Wolverhampton Wanderers enjoyed an easy afternoon at home to Sheffield United from the Championship.

Sunday’s winner join Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, Brighton and Southampton in the draw for the fourth round, while Manchester United play Aston Villa on Monday.

–IANS

–inj