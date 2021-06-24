NZ bowlers consistent over long period of time: Kohli

Adv.

Southampton, June 24 (IANS) Indian skipper Virat Kohli called New Zealand a structured side which has extremely fit bowlers who bowl consistently over a long period of time. The New Zealand bowling attack has been successful in dismissing Indian batting for under 200 on four occasions in the last six innings.

India, who managed to score only 217 in the first innings of World Test Championship final, were dismissed for 170 in the second innings on Wednesday. The target of 139 was chased by the Kiwis for the loss of just two wickets.

“They’re a very effective side. We’ve seen that over the years. They’re a very structured side and they like to play their cricket in certain manner. As I said, you need to find ways to disrupt that,” said Kohli in the press conference after the match.



Kohli said fitness and consistency allows New Zealand bowlers to bowl long spells in the same areas which often leads to breakthroughs.

Kohli himself was a victim of that consistency and so were Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who all fell in the first session on the sixth day.

“If you don’t put their bowlers under pressure, then they have the fitness and consistency to bowl long spells and keep bowling all day in the same areas and trouble you, and the more momentum you give them, then invariably they get the breakthroughs they want,” added Kohli.



The 32-year-old India’s No. 4 in batting line-up praised tall and lanky pace bowler Kyle Jamieson who picked him in both the innings. Jamieson got him LBW with one that came in during the first innings and then had him caught behind in the second innings.

“Well, he’s a very good bowler, similar to many that I’ve faced in my career so far. His height I think gives him an added advantage. For a tall guy like that to not miss his length so often is quality, and his consistency is what made it very difficult for all of us,” said Kohli.

He, however, added that they did not put enough pressure on him.



“I truly believe that we did not put him under enough pressure. We allowed him to bowl in similar areas for long periods of time and probably didn’t work out the areas that we could score against him, and that was probably down to his consistency, as well,” added Kohli.

–IANS

kh/