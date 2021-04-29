NZ players in IPL anxious but don't want to return: Players' body

Adv.

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The New Zealand cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) who will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, may stay back and fly out to England from here. New Zealand play a two-Test series against England, starting on June 2, followed by the WTC final from June 18.

Skipper Kane Williamson, pace bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult as well as Mitchell Santner are certain to be in the Test squad.

“We’ve got players going to England for that Test series; they can’t very well come home, do the two weeks isolation and then go to England, so they’re going to have to be there until the round-robin finishes, or the final series,” Heath Mills, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive, was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Mills said he has been in touch with the New Zealand players and members of the coaching staff.

“Whilst they’re anxious, they’re ok. No one has indicated yet that they want to go home,” he said.

There are 10 NZ players in the league and seven others who are part of the coaching staff.

Mills said that returning to New Zealand will be tough at the moment and even though the players are anxious, they are safe inside the bio-bubble in India.

“Then we’ve got other players who are coming home – logistically there’s not a lot of flights.

“It’s not easy to sort out the logistics. We’re working closely with NZ Cricket and they’re in touch with the BCCI and the ICC.

“The players are in the safest place in India, in the team bubbles, which is the most important thing from my perspective,” he added.

Mills also said that they have full confidence in BCCI to handle matters.

“We just have to wait and see what happens with the tournament, it’s domestic Indian event run by the BCCI, we need to have confidence in them making the right decisions,” he said.

New Zealanders at the IPL:

Players: Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne (Mumbai Indians), Kyle Jamieson, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings), Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert (Kolkata Knight Riders).

Staff: Stephen Fleming (CSK head coach), Brendon McCullum (KKR head coach), Mike Hesson (RCB director of cricket), Shane Bond (MI bowling coach), James Pamment (MI fielding coach), Kyle Mills (KKR bowling coach), Chris Donaldson (KKR strength and conditioning).

–IANS

kh/